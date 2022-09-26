September 26, 2022

I’M EXPECTING AN ASTEROID-NUDGING KABOOM: NASA’s DART Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid Dimorphos. “The asteroid Dimorphos, which circles a larger asteroid known as Didymos, poses no threat to Earth. The mission is designed as a test run of planetary defense with the intention of proving that a deep space collision can alter the orbit of a space rock. The carefully arranged death dive will destroy the DART and, if all goes to plan, alter the orbit of Dimorphos around its parent Didymos ever so slightly.”