September 26, 2022

I’M EXPECTING AN ASTEROID-NUDGING KABOOM: NASA’s DART Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid Dimorphos. “The asteroid Dimorphos, which circles a larger asteroid known as Didymos, poses no threat to Earth. The mission is designed as a test run of planetary defense with the intention of proving that a deep space collision can alter the orbit of a space rock. The carefully arranged death dive will destroy the DART and, if all goes to plan, alter the orbit of Dimorphos around its parent Didymos ever so slightly.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:34 am
