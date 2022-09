JEFF DUNETZ: An Important Message To The Gentiles On Rosh HaShana.

Because of the coming holidays, we would like to provide our Gentile friends with a list of dos and don’ts for the days we are gone. PLEASE REMEMBER, we’ve built a nice little internet here. Behave yourselves while we are gone. We’re not asking–we’re telling. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was correct—there is a Jewish space laser. We can zap you anytime we want.