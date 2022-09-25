September 25, 2022

MOVE ALONG, NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Fire Breaks Out at World’s Biggest Produce Market in Paris.

A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world. Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze at the Rungis International Market.

