September 24, 2022

DECLINE IS A CHOICE: The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan.

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that’s slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a “performance” sedan.

General Motors is of course in the midst of a huge transition toward electric vehicles. By 2035, the automaker hopes to go all-electric, no longer selling gas- and diesel-powered cars, trucks, or SUVs. Read between the lines, and GM isn’t merely tearing up its internal combustion lineup and starting over, nor will it blindly adhere to its 2035 goal if the market hasn’t shifted to support such a move—i.e., the all-electric gambit is a goal, not a promise, and if buyers aren’t ready for only EVs, GM may still provide gas- and diesel-fed vehicles to meet demand.