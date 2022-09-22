September 22, 2022

WELCOME BACK, CARTER! Tone-Deaf Fortune Mag Headline: ‘Why You Should Be Happy About Inflation.’

Just NBC Lorne Michaels nodding in agreement:

"Sure, all these dollars will cause even more inflation, but who cares?" – Jimmy Carter (Dan Akroyd), 1978

""I'm sick of this stuff … the American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money. Simply not true!" – Joe Biden, 2022

Same energy. pic.twitter.com/o6Koe7edPr

— Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) April 5, 2022