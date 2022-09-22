September 22, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Keystone XL Revisited: Did Biden Give Putin the ‘WherewithOIL’ for World War III?

When the newly elected (or selected, if you prefer) president put an end to the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day, leading to an economic disaster for the United States and globally, while exacerbating the tremendous worldwide suffering instigated by a mishandled pandemic (real or imagined), it also opened the door for one Vladimir Putin.

Joe Biden presented Putin with the wherewithal—or should we say “wherewithOIL”—including the vast sums of cash therefrom, to invade Ukraine and who knows who else.

The United States, Putin concluded, would no longer be providing the world with fossil fuels, so who was there left, speaking of mothers, to take up the slack in increasingly high-priced liquid gold but Mother Russia?

Of course, Iran and Venezuela were similarly ready, willing, and able, but they didn’t have anywhere near the firepower (i.e., the world’s largest supply of nukes) that the beleaguered and possibly paranoid Putin does.

So, where are we now, besides the fact that Europe will soon be grappling with a winter that may not be nuclear but certainly will be absolutely freezing cold, possibly to death? In our case, it will just cost a small fortune to heat our homes.

Two-thirds through the month of September 2022 we have learned, via Vladimir’s defense minister, that the perpetual Russian president has ordered a “partial” mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists.

Also, Putin himself has just reminded us of his modern, updated nuclear arsenal and assured us that he’s “not bluffing” about its use.

Is he or isn’t he?

I could be a wise guy and say “only your hairdresser knows for sure,” but not even he or she knows. Maybe even Vladimir himself doesn’t know… until he does.