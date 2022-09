WE DON’T HAVE A REPLACEMENT CRUISER CLASS ANYWHERE IN THE PIPELINE: Sailors Bid Farewell to USS Monterey as Navy Prepares to Decommission 3 More Cruisers This Month. “The Navy decommissioned the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61) in a ceremony on Friday as the service continues to take Ticonderoga-class cruisers out of inventory.”