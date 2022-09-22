«

September 22, 2022

RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA! Whatever Happened to Linda Sarsour? New York Times Says Russian Trolls Got Her. “The New York Times has published a lot of ridiculous articles in its day, but this is one of the most ridiculous ever.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:12 am
