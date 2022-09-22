September 22, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Fauci slammed for denying school lockdowns ‘irreparably damaged’ kids: ‘No remorse.’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is being slammed for a Tuesday interview on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto” during which he downplayed the documented impact that the government’s school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic had on children. During one exchange, Cavuto asked, “In retrospect doctor, do you regret that it went too far? … Particularly for kids who couldn’t go to school except remotely, that it’s forever damaged them.” “Well, I don’t think it’s forever irreparably damaged anyone,” Fauci responded before saying, “People selectively … pull things out about me.”

—Fox News, August 23rd.

Chaser: Fauci admits he knew ‘draconian’ lockdowns would have ‘collateral negative consequences’ on schoolchildren.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted Wednesday that he knew the “draconian” COVID-19 policies he pushed for would lead to “collateral negative consequences” for the “economy” and “schoolchildren.” Fauci’s comments came during day one of The Atlantic Festival, a three-day convention put on by the media outlet The Atlantic featuring speeches and interviews from prominent members of the media, the government and political activists. During the event, Fauci spoke with The Atlantic editor Ross Andersen in front of a live audience about his experiences as the leading medical professional working in the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. In one segment of his talk, the doctor spoke about his guidance in instituting “draconian” pandemic guidance knowing full well there would be “collateral” damage stemming from it. Before making his central point, Fauci first blamed the “divisiveness” of “social media” for turning every piece of his guidance during the pandemic into a confusing and controversial statement.

—The New York Post, yesterday.

Earlier: Dr. Fauci’s Legacy. “If dissent had been welcomed from the start—which is what science demands—a lot of suffering could have been avoided.”