September 22, 2022

CANADIAN SCHOOL SAYS BIOLOGICAL MALE TEACHER WHO INSISTS ON WEARING CARTOONISHLY LARGE FAKE BREASTS IS PROTECTED BY LAW: Ed Driscoll posted this yesterday, but I want to add this: (1) Make sure you see the pictures … this is indeed Weimar Republic stuff; and (2) I don’t know what Canadian law is on this subject, but Title VII here in the USA would not have required this result. Here’s why: All Justice Gorsuch’s opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County did was say that if a woman is allowed to wear a skirt and employ feminine mannerisms, then a man must also be allowed to do so, too. But I don’t believe for a moment that an employer would allow a women to teach a class wearing cartoonishly large fake bazongas breasts complete with nipples.