«
»

September 22, 2022

CANADIAN SCHOOL SAYS BIOLOGICAL MALE TEACHER WHO INSISTS ON WEARING CARTOONISHLY LARGE FAKE BREASTS IS PROTECTED BY LAW:  Ed Driscoll posted this yesterday, but I want to add this:  (1) Make sure you see the pictures … this is indeed Weimar Republic stuff; and (2) I don’t know what Canadian law is on this subject, but Title VII here in the USA would not have required this result.  Here’s why:  All Justice Gorsuch’s opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County did was say that if a woman is allowed to wear a skirt and employ feminine mannerisms, then a man must also be allowed to do so, too.  But I don’t believe for a moment that an employer would allow a women to teach a class wearing cartoonishly large fake bazongas breasts complete with nipples.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 7:47 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.