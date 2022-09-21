September 21, 2022

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: As G4TV Slides Towards Bankruptcy, They Finally Fire “Frosk.”

Obviously they were going in a different direction from Olivia Munn.

Frosk is a loud, obnoxious SJW feminist without an ounce of humor in her. She is full of hatred and rants. She also sometimes works for China and defends China.

G4 didn’t get a lot of watches on YouTube despite the high budget and its promotion and brand name. And Frosk started to get criticized because despite having very dogmatic and firm opinions about everything — like every leftwing feminist fatmouth — she was a leftist SJW, by which I mean, she did not know what in the hell she was talking about.

And I don’t mean about politics. I mean she would make dogmatic pronouncements about basic things about games and game systems and get them completely wrong. You know, her supposed field of expertie.

People would comment that she got them wrong, and she’d get angry.

That spurred her to go on this tirade against G4’s viewers — and remember, they didn’t have all that many viewers. She only briefly mentioned that bit about her getting a lot of things wrong, and then started insisting that everybody was always telling her how ugly and not-f***able she was, especially compared to the previous female hosts on G4.

* * * * * * * *

I will keep saying: SJWs, if you want to push your unpopular #Woke CRT poison on the public, you need to vote for Trump, or DeSantis. You need a booming Trump or DeSantis economy so that corporations are so flush with cash that they can limp along with the losses you’re incurring them.

In a Biden economy, you get fired. In a Biden economy — in a recession — they can’t afford failure. They demand profits.

I don’t know what it’s going to take before corporations finally turn away from woke propaganda. I don’t know how many millions of dollars they will have to pour gasoline on to and set aflame before they finally realize that everyone hates wokeness.

And I don’t know how quickly I want them to realize it. I don’t watch their horrible content any longer.

But I am extremely entertained watching them lose millions and millions of dollars.

Do you think the marketplace is being irrational in rejecting all of your beautifully elevated woke propaganda?

Well, as Wall Streeters used to say: The market can remain irrational for far longer than you can remain solvent.