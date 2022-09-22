September 22, 2022

IGNORANCE BY DESIGN: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our education system. “After the exercises, I begin to probe the students in an effort to understand how it’s gotten this bad. The overwhelming majority of students state that throughout their K-12 education, they were never required to read the U.S. Constitution. This is extremely frustrating, because by the time these students get to my course, not only should they be able to easily identify the Constitution, but it should also be seared into their minds.”

There’s a lot of hate for a document most students couldn’t pick out of a lineup.