September 22, 2022

NYT: A Shrinking Margin.

Whatever the full explanation, Hispanic voters have moved to the right over the past several years. As a group, they still prefer Democrats, but the margin has narrowed significantly. In 2020, Joe Biden won the group by only 26 percentage points. And in this year’s midterms, the Democratic lead is nearly identical to Biden’s 2020 margin, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll — a sign that the shift was not just a one-election blip. The problem for Democrats is that winning the Hispanic vote by only 26 points may not be enough for the party to accomplish its main goals.

What I’d like to see is GOP candidates more directly talking about Hispanic voters’ concerns and, better yet, going to Hispanic communities and doing a lot of listening.

A little listening goes a long way, and aside from Trump and a very few other GOPers, Republicans haven’t been good about going into Dem strongholds just to do some of that.