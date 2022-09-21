September 21, 2022

GRANNY-KILLER CUOMO UPDATE: Andrew Cuomo bashes Biden, Democrats for not standing by him during sexual harassment scandal: ‘Traumatizing.’

In a remarkably candid new interview, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., said it was “traumatizing” and “heartbreaking” to see friends like President Biden and other top Democrats not stand by him when a wave of sexual harassment allegations derailed his career last year.

Asked by New York Post columnist Cindy Adams what friends were with him last year as his governorship collapsed over the misconduct accusations, he replied, “Nobody.” What followed was a series of name-dropping of prominent Democrats who he felt wounded by, likening himself to a “piece of meat,” as well as making a hint at another run for office.

“It was tough. Traumatizing. Biden, a friend 20 years, not knowing details, immediately said about me, ‘He’s got to go.’ Biden had troubles years before and I stood by him,” Cuomo said. “Gave him the benefit of the doubt. It was heartbreaking to see him trash me without reading one page, making one phone call.”

He also blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former President Obama, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.