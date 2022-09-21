September 21, 2022
GRANNY-KILLER CUOMO UPDATE: Andrew Cuomo bashes Biden, Democrats for not standing by him during sexual harassment scandal: ‘Traumatizing.’
In a remarkably candid new interview, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., said it was “traumatizing” and “heartbreaking” to see friends like President Biden and other top Democrats not stand by him when a wave of sexual harassment allegations derailed his career last year.
Asked by New York Post columnist Cindy Adams what friends were with him last year as his governorship collapsed over the misconduct accusations, he replied, “Nobody.” What followed was a series of name-dropping of prominent Democrats who he felt wounded by, likening himself to a “piece of meat,” as well as making a hint at another run for office.
“It was tough. Traumatizing. Biden, a friend 20 years, not knowing details, immediately said about me, ‘He’s got to go.’ Biden had troubles years before and I stood by him,” Cuomo said. “Gave him the benefit of the doubt. It was heartbreaking to see him trash me without reading one page, making one phone call.”
He also blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former President Obama, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
Flashback: Cuomo Unmasked. The New York governor’s long-running media celebration was largely based on a fiction—his dramatic understatement of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
Cuomo ducked press demands for nursing-home mortality data throughout 2020, even as every other state made the information public. While New York admitted to about 7,000 nursing home deaths, informed estimates put the real count at around 12,000; the state refused to confirm the numbers. Last month, Attorney General Letitia James released a report acknowledging that the real death toll was close to 13,000. In reaction to this news, Cuomo snapped, “Who cares? 33 [percent], 28 [percent]. Died in a hospital. Died in a nursing home. They died.”
But remember, the Luv Gov is the real victim of 2020 — just ask him.