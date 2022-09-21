September 21, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Some Modest Proposals for Govs. DeSantis, Abbott to Continue Their Excellent Work.

Gentlemen, here are some possible destinations where I am certain these excess illegal aliens (excuse me, “poor undocumented souls”) will be welcomed with the most open of charitable arms, as they were in Martha’s Vineyard. These people, after all, are “progressive.” They care. Aspen, Colorado (especially during an important “elite” conference) Bill Gates’s house in Medina, Washington BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s house in North Salem, New York Nancy Pelosi’s vineyard in Napa (but tell them to be careful of drunk drivers) Alejandro Mayorkas’s tennis club (yes, he plays) John Kerry’s private jet before taking off for the next “climate” conference The Harvard Kennedy School on the day of Brian Stelter’s first class. Feel free to add your suggestions in the comments. I tried to keep this a little bit light, but the situation isn’t. To say we are living in dark times is an understatement. When the FBI is grabbing Mike Lindell’s cellphone at a Hardee’s, in a manner that my friend John Hinderaker properly compares to the Gestapo, you know you’re living in a country not far different from communist China. Thank God we have a few politicians like DeSantis and Abbott who are prepared to stand up and mock them, but in truth, it’s mostly up to us now.

Related: Ridicule Is Man’s Most Potent Weapon. “It was ridiculous enough that New York mayor Eric Adams described experiencing a tiny part of Biden’s border crisis as ‘horrific’ and D.C. mayor Bowser declared a state of emergency and called on the Pentagon for help. Even today, the total number of people sent to those cities is less than two days’ worth of what is happening at the border. But Operation Martha’s Vineyard was the real comedy payoff. The situation was like something out of a farce by Tom Wolfe or Christopher Buckley: a few dozen border-jumpers arrive at the retreat of the lefty rich and famous, where ‘no human is illegal’ and there are enough empty mansions to house them a thousand-fold, and after being given some cereal they’re whisked away by soldiers.”

Shipped to a military base while the people with the “We believe no human being is illegal” lawn signs cheered. FDR smiles.