September 21, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR CANADA: Canadian high school says it is illegal to criticize trans teacher with huge prosthetic breasts as it’s claimed ‘disturbed’ students are skipping her classes and school board is refusing to address parents’ concerns.
