September 21, 2022

UKRAINE WAR: Putin Threatens Nukes, Announces Partial Mobilization. “Putin’s order is already meeting some passive resistance: ‘One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.’ How bad is it, really? Well, Moscow just ordered airlines to stop selling tickets to Russian men aged 18 to 65. I guess that means that Putin is considering drafting men up to 65 years of age.”

More from Laughing Wolf: Quick Initial Thoughts On Vladimir’s Speech.