September 21, 2022

DON LEMON SQUEEZED INTO LEMONADE BY BRITISH WOMAN:

This is the way. Push back against the Left’s moralized fake history when given the opportunity. History is complicated, morally and otherwise. The Woman King movie is a travesty of history that cleanses the hands of the (black) Kingdom of Dahomey, which was central to the transatlantic slave trade, kidnapping rival Africans and selling them into slavery to Europeans (see here). This is not to absolve Europeans for the crime of slavery; it is to say, however, that the line between good and evil regarding the African slave trade does not pass between whites and blacks.