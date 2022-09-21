September 21, 2022

FRANCIS TURNER: Ukraine Trends and Thoughts. “Putting this together cynically makes me think that what a lot of people may have wanted is for a Ukraine to keep Russia occupied while not actually winning. A European version of Afghanistan if you like. I can certainly see a lot of the ‘Realpolitik’ sorts in various foreign ministries, state departments and so on not wanting to face the likely geopolitical upsets that a Ukrainian victory will probably produce. There is some justification for this. After all the collapses of totalitarian regimes in other places (Iraq, Syria, Libya to pick three) have led to mostly failed states (see also Somalia and Afghanistan come to think of it) and a failed state with nukes is not a thing to make anyone happy. But…. it isn’t clear to me that the alternatives are any better.”

Any likely Putin replacement is also likely to be worse than Putin — at least for the Russians. He also might be forced to mind his international manners — at least for a while.