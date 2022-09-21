September 21, 2022

REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS: B-21 Raider Will Be Rolled Out In Early December. “Hunter first announced the B-21 rollout plans at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2022 Air, Space, and Cyber Conference. The Assistant Secretary had provided no additional details about the forthcoming event, including whether or not it would open to the public in any way, as was the case with the rollout of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in 1988. However, Northrop Grumman’s subsequent press release added that the event would provide an ‘exclusive view’ of the bomber, which might indicate that a first-ever public look at the aircraft could accompany the event regardless of who is allowed to attend in person.”

Like the Navy’s Virginia-class subs, the Raider has at least so far been a rare procurement win for the Pentagon — on-time and under-budget.