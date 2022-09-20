September 20, 2022

WHY IS ABC NEWS SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? ‘Sunny Hostin’ Accuses Nikki Haley of Using Fake Name to Seem White.

After a commercial break, Farah Griffin grew something of a spine and tried to confront Hostin on her vile comments. “Nikki Haley’s gone by Nikki since she was a child. It’s documented in high school. I wouldn’t be shocked that as someone, an Indian woman growing up in South Carolina at that she actually did to avoid prejudice,” she argued.

Adding: “So, I just want to be careful about critiquing her for going by the name she’s always gone by.”

Hostin responded by cranking up the racism and apparently targeting Haley’s lighter skin tone. “Yeah, there were some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass [as white],” she chided.

While Farah Griffin floundered in her retort, Haines stepped up and shot back: “Sunny! You go by a different name!”

That’s right! Sunny’s real name is Asunción Cummings Hostin. And according to her, she doesn’t use that name because Americans are too stupid to pronounce it correctly. “Because most Americans can’t pronounce Asunción because of the under-education in our country,” she sneered.