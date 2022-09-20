September 20, 2022
MAN ADMITS TO KILLING TEEN HE CLAIMED WAS ‘REPUBLICAN EXTREMIST:’
According to a local North Dakota report, early Sunday morning a man called 911 and admitted to the hit and run of an 18-year-old. His motive? A “political argument” with a Republican.
Forty-one-year-old Shannon Brandt said he was afraid 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson was “part of a Republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were ‘coming to get him.’”
So he allegedly killed Ellingson with his car.
Read the whole thing, which will be memory holed by the DNC-MSM in 3…2…1.