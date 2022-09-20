September 20, 2022

MAN ADMITS TO KILLING TEEN HE CLAIMED WAS ‘REPUBLICAN EXTREMIST:’

According to a local North Dakota report, early Sunday morning a man called 911 and admitted to the hit and run of an 18-year-old. His motive? A “political argument” with a Republican.

Forty-one-year-old Shannon Brandt said he was afraid 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson was “part of a Republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were ‘coming to get him.’”

So he allegedly killed Ellingson with his car.