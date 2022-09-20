September 20, 2022

WHITE HOUSE SAYS COVID-19 POLICY UNCHANGED DESPITE WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID ON 60 MINUTES:

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden was interviewed by Scott Pelley for Sunday night’s edition of “60 Minutes,” and he said that U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. After the interview, however, the White House said that its Taiwan policy had not changed. Biden also declared that the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” although that would scuttle his loophole allowing student loan cancellation because of the emergency imposed by the pandemic.

As with the Taiwan comments, the White House is walking back the “pandemic is over” talk, saying that the White House’s policy remains unchanged and emergency orders are still in effect.