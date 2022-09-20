September 20, 2022

GERMAN PRODUCER PRICES POST SURPRISE RECORD JUMP IN AUGUST:

German producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, driven mainly by soaring energy prices, raising the chances that headline inflation will surge even higher.

Producer prices of industrial products increased by 45.8% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday. Compared to July 2022, prices rose 7.9%, it added.