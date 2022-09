THE SPIN: US consumer spending rose in August as gas prices fell.

THE REALITY: Americans Drowning In Long-Term Credit Card Debt. “According to an Aug. 30 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances increased by $46 billion from last year, becoming the second-biggest source of overall debt last quarter.”

We’re spending more, getting less, and racking up unsustainable credit card balances in the process.