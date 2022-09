BECAUSE THEY AREN’T NEEDED FOR KIDS AND DON’T DO MUCH ANYWAY: Not a Single US State Is Requiring Kids to Get Vaccinated to Attend Public School. Why? “While a few US cities continue to push vaccine mandates to attend, Pew Charitable Trusts pointed out earlier this year that states have been surprisingly wary of mandating Covid shots for children.”

