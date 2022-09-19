September 19, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR CANADA: Is This Canadian Transgender Shop Teacher Auditioning for an Adult Film Shoot?

Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada is part of the Halton District School Board. They’ve been promoting gender identity ideology in schools for a few years, so this probably won’t surprise them at all.

A shop teacher who taught last year as a man showed up in class this year looking a little different.

I regret to inform all of the males (and I presume jealous females) reading this that those humongous breasts aren’t real. In fact, we’d be hard-pressed to find anything “real” about “Kayla Lemieux,” who last year was teaching shop as a man named “Stephen Hanna.”

If you guessed that the kids that Lemieux taught are caught between desperately wanting to make fun of the disturbed man and knowing they could be expelled for doing so, you’re right.

“The kids here most definitely don’t think its normal… but realistically we can’t say anything,” one student said on Twitter, “Last year, the teacher was a man. I don’t think the school can fire him.”