September 19, 2022

UNEXPECTEDLY! Corporate Media Enable Biden Family Corruption By Refusing To Ask Tough Questions About Hunter.

It’s no secret that Joe, while he was still vice president, met with more than a dozen of Hunter’s business associates. Some of those meetings were even held in the West Wing of the White House. Yet, Joe has repeatedly lied about his knowledge of Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

[Scott] Pelley had the perfect opportunity to press Joe on why he lied, what happened in those West Wing meetings, and how involved he’s been brokering deals that the whole Biden family, including Joe’s brother James, reaped the benefits of. Instead, Pelley chose not to press the president.

Pelley’s reluctance to ask tough questions about Hunter is deliberate and straight out of the corporate media handbook.

The corrupt press knew Hunter was sealing deals using his dad’s name and title. They also knew that was compromising for the then-presidential candidate. That’s why when Hunter’s laptop with information indicating Joe was not as clueless about Hunter’s business as he seemed surfaced shortly before the 2020 election, the media claimed it was “Russian disinformation” and refused to cover any of the corruption.

Pelley’s refusal to make Joe answer for the Biden family business in a 2022 “60 Minutes” interview is no different than the media’s deliberate memory holing of Hunter’s depravity and the Bidens’ wheeling and dealings in 2020.