September 19, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN PHONING IT IN: JD Vance tears into ‘shameless fraud’ Tim Ryan for attending a WEDDING on Saturday night — after Democrat repeatedly attacked him for holding a rally with Trump during an Ohio football game. “A Vance campaign spokesman told DailyMail.com, ‘Tim Ryan has not only spent the last two weeks childishly attacking JD Vance for missing the very Ohio State game that he himself knew he was going to miss, he even had his staff live tweet commentary of the game from his twitter account to deceptively cover up the fact that he wasn’t watching.'”