September 19, 2022

On 60 Minutes, President Biden Admits His Student-Loan Order Is Illegal. "'The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,' President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. Why does Biden's statement matter so much? I'll tell you: It matters because the memo that the Biden administration released to justify his order rested entirely upon there being an ongoing emergency, and because, as Biden has just confirmed, there is no ongoing emergency.

President Klain is not happy: “Biden’s insistence on Sunday night that the pandemic is over caught several of his own health officials by surprise. The declaration was not part of his planned remarks ahead of the ‘60 Minutes’ interview, two administration officials familiar with the matter told POLITICO.”

President Klain also isn’t happy about another moment from the interview: Biden tells 60 Minutes U.S. troops would defend Taiwan, but White House says this is not official U.S. policy.