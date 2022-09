OLD AND BUSTED: “Anarchy in the U.K.”

The New Hotness? Disturbing: UK arrests multiple protesters for speaking out against the monarchy. “I was arrested today in #Oxford after I voiced my opposition to the proclamation of ‘#CharlesIII‘. Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy. #NotMyKing.”