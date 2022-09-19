September 19, 2022

PRIVACY: US Customs agents have been seizing Americans’ phone data unchecked for 15 years. “It’s a known fact to anyone who has traveled outside the country that U.S. Customs and Border Protection are exempt from needing a warrant to access phones and other electronic devices. But in a shocking report from The Washington Post, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) leaders have admitted to lawmakers that CBP agents have been copying some travelers’ personal data and storing it in a massive database.”