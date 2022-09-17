September 17, 2022
GREAT MOMENTS IN LEFTIST AMNESIA:
Shot: AOC says governors sending migrant buses to liberal cities are committing ‘crimes against humanity.’
Republican governors who are shipping migrants to liberal cities are committing “crimes against humanity,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumed.
“It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees,” she said in a tweet Friday evening. “Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse.”
For months, Texas has been busing migrants to so-called “sanctuary cities” like New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago in what they say is an effort pressure the Biden administration for more action to secure the US border. At least 11,000 new migrants have landed in the Big Apple since May.
—The New York Post, today.
Chaser: Amid border surge, Biden admin plans to send migrants to cities deeper inside U.S., starting with L.A., say internal documents.
The new model would use federal funds to send migrants to shelters in cities farther inside the country before they go to their final destinations. Besides Los Angeles, they will be sent to Albuquerque, New Mexico; Houston; Dallas; and other cities. DHS is working with shelters in each of the cities in advance of moving migrants. The agency’s Southwest Border Coordination Center, which combines officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP and other agencies, is coordinating the effort.
—NBC News, June 8th.