RIP: Legendary Hollywood tough guy Henry Silva dead at 95 . “Actor Henry Silva, known for playing gangsters, goons and henchmen in hundreds of films including ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ died Wednesday. He was 95.”

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com