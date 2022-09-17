September 17, 2022

ROGER SIMON: The Ivy League Is Dying—and That’s a Good Thing.

“Jeopardy” for $1.50. … Why were we not surprised that Brian Stelter and Bill de Blasio (né Warren Wilhelm Jr.) ended up on the Harvard faculty?

Because there’s nothing surprising about it.

I know. That was too easy for a “Jeopardy” question.

Harvard and the rest of the Ivy League have been morphing into institutions of higher indoctrination from institutions of higher education for years now, sometimes at the behest of the Chinese communists and sometimes, incredibly, on their recognizance.

If you weren’t sufficiently brainwashed from kindergarten through 12th grade, you will be at an Ivy college—and then some. You’ll be trained to parrot the approved ideology all across the country and the world, through the media and, yet more insidiously, at colleges more lowly on the academic food chain, should you so choose.

So why not ex-CNN bloviator Stelter, who spent the better part of an hour per day for two years shamelessly lying to the American public about nonexistent Trump–Russia collusion, or the former mayor of New York, who helped turn America’s greatest city into the crime-ridden garbage heap it is now and is nowhere near repairing?

They’re simply the obvious next steps into what can only be described as deliberate anti-intellectual inanity, as well as brainwashing by the university (masquerading as the ne plus ultra of thought, of course).

“Fight Fiercely Harvard!” as Tom Lehrer used to sing in a mock football fight song. “Demonstrate to them our will.”