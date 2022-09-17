21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Chess world rocked by rumors of anal beads and artificial intelligence.

‘Currently obsessed with the notion that Hans Niemann has been cheating at the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament using wireless anal beads that vibrate him the correct moves,’ tweeted one user.

As the chess world debated whether it was possible to cheat in chess with vibrating anal beads, Twitter’s favourite troublemaker Elon Musk, joined in on the debate.

The Tesla CEO reacted to a clip shared by another Twitter user, which showed someone discussing the possibility of anal beads being used.

That’s probably a good one right, an anal bead would probably beat the thing, the engine. I don’t know, I really don’t know,’ said the person in the video.

Musk reacted to the video with an adapted version of a quote from philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. He tweeted: ‘Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt).’

Chess fans speculated that anal beads could transmit messages from an accomplice who was watching the game being broadcast live online and consult an AI to transmit the perfect move.

However, it’s unclear if Niemann could be beating the tournament’s anti-cheating precautions, which include a 15-minute delay in the broadcast of moves and radio-frequency identification checks.