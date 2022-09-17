September 17, 2022

MALARKEY: Biden condemns Republicans for using migrants as ‘props.’

Biden, addressing a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala, did not directly name GOP governors who have in recent weeks transported migrants out of their states and to blue states and Washington, D.C. But he and other White House officials have pushed back hard on the tactic, dismissing it as a political ploy that puts migrant families at risk.

“Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong, it’s un-American, it’s reckless,” Biden said Thursday evening.

“And we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane,” Biden continued. “Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts.”