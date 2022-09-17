September 17, 2022

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“For mayors like me that are dealing with a crisis – not of our making. And we’re not a border town – we don’t have an infrastructure to handle this level of immigration to our city. But we will create a new normal here in our infrastructure and have a humane welcome for people and an efficient service provision. But we don’t have the ability – we’re not Texas.”

—DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, as quoted by Fox 5 DC: Two buses of migrants dropped off outside VP Harris’s residence near Naval Observatory in DC.

Approximately 100 migrants, mainly from Venezuela, arrived just before 7 a.m. from the Del Rio, Texas area and off-loaded outside Harris’ official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, near main guard gate.

Bowser apparently hasn’t a clue* about how Texas towns have struggled under the crushing weight of Biden’s open-borders policy: Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city’s streets which now resemble ‘a third-world country’ with no sanitation.

* At least not yet: