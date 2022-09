NOW IS IT A RECESSION? FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble. “Cost-cutting measures outlined by FedEx include reducing flights, temporarily parking aircraft, closing more than 90 FedEx office locations, and deferring hiring plans.”

