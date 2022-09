21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Wrecked semi shoots load of dildos and lube all over I-40. “We haven’t received official confirmation of what cargo the truck was carrying, but A) That sure looks like a bunch of vibrator boxes and tubes of lube scatter over the highway, and B) The accident did occur near a major adult-product-focused distribution hub near [Oklahoma’s] I-40 and Morgan Rd., so if your vibrator of the month shipment is delayed, that may explain why.”