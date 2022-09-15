September 15, 2022

JUST NBC THE PARANOIA! Deranged Chris Hayes Blames Mississippi GOP for Water Crisis Under Dem Mayor.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes is no stranger to lobbing vile partisan attacks and straw man arguments in an attempt to score cheap partisan points and Wednesday night was no different. During the opening monologue of his primetime show All In, Hayes falsely attacked Mississippi Republicans for the water crisis Jackson. This is despite the fact that Jackson hasn’t elected a Republican mayor in over 70 years, and the current mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba is a socialist who ran promising to make Jackson “ the most radical city on the planet .”

Back in April 2019, Hayes tweeted that it was “hilariously stupid” to think sending illegal immigrants to New York City would be “some kind of brilliant troll or rhetorical checkmake[sic].”

Well, now that Republican leaders are leaning into the idea that Hayes mocked, he’s not laughing anymore. Which is because he was wrong with his earlier assertion. As it turns out, the idea of making Democrats confront the impact of their failed, dangerous, and inhumane border policies is, in fact, brilliant — as Hayes now proves.

Now, Hayes says it is “deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively.” My, how the tables have turned.



Hayes’ tweet isn’t just a complete about-face in his position after conservatives called his bluff and proved him wrong, it’s also an indictment of… Joe Biden and his administration.

It’s apparently different when the Republican governors of Florida and Texas do it, and somehow vindictive, to do what the Biden administration has been doing for months. Is it because DeSantis and Abbott are doing it in broad daylight into major cities instead of under the cover of night to suburban communities in New York, Tennessee, and other states?