September 15, 2022

SOMETHING ROTTEN IN AMSTERDAM: Your neighbor can’t afford to shower. “The Dutch government is asking citizens to take 5-minute showers, set the daytime temperature in the house at 66°F and the nighttime temperature at 59°F.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
