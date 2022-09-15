September 15, 2022
SOMETHING ROTTEN IN AMSTERDAM: Your neighbor can’t afford to shower. “The Dutch government is asking citizens to take 5-minute showers, set the daytime temperature in the house at 66°F and the nighttime temperature at 59°F.”
