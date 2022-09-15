September 15, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Half of San Franciscans Have Been Robbed. “Forty-five percent of people surveyed for the poll said they had an item stolen within the last five years. Proportionally, Black and mixed-race respondents felt a more severe impact than other groups, with a majority — 54% of Black respondents and 55% of mixed-race respondents — reporting they had suffered theft. Property crime rates were lower for white residents, 43% of whom had a possession swiped within the time period.”

Previously: Two-Thirds of San Francisco Residents Plan to Flee Due to Crime, Homelessness. “A new poll surveyed 1,653 adults from the city, finding that 65 percent said the city was declining, while 37 percent said they plan to live elsewhere in three years.”