September 14, 2022

STACEY ABRAMS REWRITES HISTORY ON THE VIEW:

Notice she’s making two different claims. First that “something happened” and people who might have voted for her were disenfranchised. And second, she’s claiming “we transformed the electorate.” But those aren’t the same things. And to the credit of David Marchese, who was conducting the interview, he immediately caught it and pressed her on it. Here was his next question:

It’s one thing to say you lost that election unfairly, and it’s another to say you won because you increased voter turnout. But can you clarify for me exactly what you’re implying when you say you “won” that election?

Again, he realized she was saying two different things at once. And here’s Abrams’s complete answer where she clarifies that she is actually saying three different things at once.

There are three things: No. 1, I legally acknowledge that Brian Kemp secured a sufficient number of votes under our existing system to become the governor of Georgia. I do not concede that the process was proper, nor do I condone that process. No. 2, I believe we won in that we transformed the electorate and achieved a dramatic increase in turnout. It was a systemic and, I think, sustainable change in the composition of the electorate and in the transformation of the narrative about Georgia and Georgia politics. Three, I have no empirical evidence that I would have achieved a higher number of votes. However, I have sufficient and I think legally sufficient doubt about the process to say that it was not a fair election.

I don’t want to belabor this forever but she’s still saying the same things, just split up differently. She’s suggesting that Kemp got the most votes but only because the process was somehow unfair. She’s literally saying “it was not a fair election.” And then she’s separately saying it was a moral victory.

So jump back to her View appearance today and she’s running with the claim that she saw her loss as a moral victory and she’s apparently leaving out everything she’s said in the past about her losing because it was an unfair election.

I say apparently because I didn’t watch this live and the full clip of her appearance hasn’t been posted on YouTube yet. So all I have are the two clips above. But based on those it really looks like she’s omitting critical parts of her previous claims about the election.