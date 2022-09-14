September 14, 2022

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE:

How it started:

One week after the release of her mega-hit rap song with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” Joe Biden had an interview with Cardi B in which he referred to her in glowing terms. I wonder if Biden would have done so had he actually listened to the words in the song or seen the video. The song is the story of a woman who whores herself to make money; the video is a hypersexualized objectification of the female body.

The video begins with a voiceover chanting, “There’s some whores in the house.” We are told: “I don’t cook, I don’t clean, but here is how I got my ring.” To make the sex-for-money narrative clearer, Cardi B shouts, “Pay my tuition just to kiss me,” and later, “He got some money, then that’s where I am headed.”

It also presents female sexual liberation in the worst way for women, encouraging them to embrace painful, rough sex: “Never lost a fight, but I’m looking for a beating,” and, “You can’t hurt my feelings, but I like pain.”

In a video titled “WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?” the actor Russell Brand pointed to its similarities with gangsta rap and concluded, “It’s . . . ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female.” Indeed, not only does it demean women as whores, embracing rough sex, and presenting them in semi-nude seductive poses, it several times uses the N-word to give the video the same presentation found in those gangsta rap songs of a decade ago.