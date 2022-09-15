September 15, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Democrats Thrive on Election Uncertainty, but You Are a ‘Threat to Democracy.’ “Ultimately, the only way to restore faith in our elections is by implementing commonsense election integrity policies. The problem is that one party in Washington opposes those policies.”

Rick Moran: It’s Back to the Drawing Board for Putin and the Russian Military. “These latest setbacks in Kharkiv are worse than originally thought. It appears the retreat from Izyum — the most important base and staging area in Donbas — has blown up the entire eastern front.”

Yours Truly: SPOILER: Biden Wants the Railroad Strike. “Really, when it comes to their goals, means, and even tone, Biden’s is a European, hard-Left Labour government. Any Briton who lived through the ’70s would find the this administration instantly recognizable.”