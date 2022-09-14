September 14, 2022

PASS THE JUCHE ON THE LEFTHAND SIDE: Judith Warner, the author of a book titled Perfect Madness: Motherhood in the Age of Anxiety began her February 2009 op-ed in the New York Times thusly:

The other night I dreamt of Barack Obama. He was taking a shower right when I needed to get into the bathroom to shave my legs, and then he was being yelled at by my husband, Max, for smoking in the house. It was not clear whether Max was feeling protective of the president’s health or jealous because of the cigarette.

Flash-forward to yesterday: Smitten New Jersey Democrat who got a big whiff of Joe Biden lets her followers in on exactly what he smells like:

Why, it’s as if: Joe Biden Exposed #MeToo Movement as Total BS.