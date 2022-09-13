September 13, 2022

CON DNC EN MENTE, LA CIUDAD PROHÍBE LLEVAR ORINA, HECES: Marking Their Territory.

And in totally-radical-toilet news:

Female students at one of Latin America’s top Universities say trans activists staged a coup of a single-sex washroom on their campus,

It started, you see, with feminist students painting a lesbian pride symbol on a wall near a campus library. As one does. This act of fearless self-involvement apparently inflicted nerve-shredding trauma on the trans activist contingent, who promptly denounced the lesbians as “TERFs, colonial fascists, and transphobes,” before announcing that lesbians are only permitted to use symbols of lesbianism that they, the trans activists, find congenial.