September 13, 2022

21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Doctor pulls off ‘likely the world’s first’ electric car-powered vasectomy.

Electric cars are known for their lower fuel costs, emission reduction and, apparently, powering vasectomies.

Dr Christopher Yang, a urologist from Austin, Texas, revealed his unique solution to performing a vasectomy at his clinic after the power went out — using his Rivian R1T truck.

Yang had rescheduled other appointments when the outage hit on Aug. 25, and was set to do the same for the vasectomy when colleague jokingly suggested doing the procedure using Yang’s pickup truck as a backup power source, per NPR affiliate WGLT.

Futhermore, Yang said his patient didn’t want to reschedule because he’d already taken time off of work for the procedure, so he agreed to go through with it despite the novel power source.

Yang powered his operation by running an extension cord from the carpark all the way to the patient’s room.