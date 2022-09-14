September 14, 2022

BIDENFLATION: Inflation is slowing down for the wrong reasons: Everything besides gas is getting more expensive. “In August, most items the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures actually increased in price, but things related to oil fell, as well as used cars, whose prices fell 0.1 percent. These had been major drivers of inflation since the economy began to reopen. Where there were price increases — and sizable ones — were in things like housing and food and even utility gas.”

Oil is down because the global economy is slowing. Inflation on everything else you buy regularly continues to increase.